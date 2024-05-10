Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Girl students receive training in software, hardware technology
- As many as 25 girl students were trained in an inventory controller course
- Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority distributes certificates of the course to students
Visakhapatnam: Centreof Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) in coordination with Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) imparting training in latest software and hardware technology.
As a part of the initiative, students are being trained in courses i.e., inventory controller, courier supervisor, warehouse executive, CNC machine operator, welder, and electricians. As many as 25 girl students were trained in an inventory controller course of 60 days as a special women empowerment drive from March 1st to April 30th.
Appreciating students, the Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority distributed certificates of the course to the 25 girl students and to those who got placements. He encouraged the students to aim high and work hard to achieve their goals.
The head of the Institution informed that out of 25 girls, 17 students received job offer letters from reputed institutions in Hyderabad.
VPA Deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey, heads of departments, senior officers, and officials of CEMS participated.