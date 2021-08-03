Visakhapatnam: GITAM celebrates Achievers' Day

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University celebrated Achievers' Day here on Monday following all Covid-19 protocols to hand over the appointment offer letters to students who got placements during the online campus recruitment drive for the academic year 2020-21.

A total of 3,250 students have been placed through the online campus recruitment drive conducted by about 350 companies including banks and reputed financial institutions.

Coromandel International HR Regional Head K Rangakumar, Invenio Business Solutions Executive vice-president Ramesh Naidu, GITAM vice president Prof M Gangadhara Rao, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Jayasankar Variyar and GITAM secretary M Bharadwaj participated in the programme and congratulated the young achievers.

While addressing the gathering, GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna informed that strong focus on blended learning, provision of online platforms, intense employability skill programmes and a sound mentoring system to guide the students during their academic journey have resulted in excellent number of offers during these challenging times.

GITAM vice-president Prof M Gangadhara Rao mentioned that pre-placement offers for GITAM students are seeing a growth with the offers increased yet again during 2020-21 compared to the preceding academic year, despite the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. He appreciated the students for their achievement.

GITAM Career Services Assistant Dean Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadhran said that GITAM fulfils career aspirations of the student community including campus placements, higher education, government services & entrepreneurship by providing them unique technical and soft skills development programmes.

GITAM Career Guidance Cell (GCGC), Director CA Sreeram informed that special skill development programmes were provided in house by industry experts, on how to face interviews and group discussions. Such initiatives helped the students to undergo rigorous online selection processes including online tests, virtual interviews by technical and HR panels which test their cognitive abilities, he added.

GITAM Engineering Dean Prof Vijaya Sekhar, Management Dean Prof Y Gowtham Rao, Pharmacy Dean Prof S Ganapathi, Science Dean Prof A Subrahmanyam briefed about the achievements of their students during the online recruitment drive.