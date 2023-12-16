Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks pact with IICT for joint research

Visakhapatnam : GITAM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here on Friday.

The institution’s registrar D Gunasekharan and CSIR-IICT analytical chair scientist B Jagadeesh exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of vice-chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam.

As a part of the MoU, both the institutions agreed to collaborate in fostering faculty exchanges in science and technology and facilitating short term visits of faculty to take part in joint research projects, developing collaborative skill development initiatives, including workshops and training sessions.

In addition, the collaboration will focus on organising invited lectures in core areas of mutual interest, project proposals for funding, and facilitate visits to students for executing internships and training and research exposure as per guidelines of host institutions.

CSIR-IICT has expertise in conducting R&D studies in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, lipid science and technology, polymers and functional materials, agro-chemicals, analytical and structural chemistry, among others.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology is one of the oldest national laboratories under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research with a rich pool of scientists with expertise in broad ranging research areas and effective business development strategies.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor Y. Gowtham Rao, academic affairs dean Radhika, among others.