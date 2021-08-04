Visakhapatnam: GITAM to launch 2-year MBA in Healthcare

Visakhapatnam: Given the growing demand for healthcare management, GITAM Deemed to be University Institute of Management (GIM) is launching a two-year MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management from the academic year 2021-22, announced Institute Dean Y Gouthama Rao here on Wednesday.

Any bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised university and qualified in GAT (PG Management) 2021 online test or qualified in national-level tests such as CAT/ XAT /GMAT /MAT/NMAT/CMAT /AP& TS ICET are eligible to apply for this new programme, he added.

Further, he informed that an MBA degree in Hospital and Healthcare provides a range of benefits for students and professionals who would like to build a career in this emerging sector.

He mentioned that after completing the course, the graduates will be able to carry out managerial responsibilities within a broad range of healthcare systems like medical centres, hospitals or hospital networks, clinics and public health organisations.

Students who wish to pursue the MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management are advised to login www.gat.gitam.edu or mail: gat@gitam.edu. For further details, contact 8880884000.