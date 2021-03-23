Visakhapatnam: GVMC, Green Climate organise awareness camp

Visakhapatnam: Water plays an imperative role in our body and to the environment. Stressing on the aspect and making the young warriors understand the fact that the responsibility of conserving water rests with all, UNDP of the GVMC along with the Green Climate organised an awareness programme on Monday.

Marking the World Water Day, the students of KDPM High School, Peda Waltair were given a presentation on how a human body consists of 70 per cent of water and the impact on health if the percentage is not maintained all along. Experts exhorted the students to save every drop of water and the need to conserve water resources. The means to grow crops that need less water, following water management methodology, opting for drop irrigation and drizzle farming, reducing water waste and working towards measures to be taken to combat global warming.

UNDP GOI project GVMC programme officer D Ravikumar, GVMC Schools Supervisor Sambasiva Rao, Green Climate Team Founder J V Ratnam, KDPM School in-charge HM Tirumala Sridevi, among others took part in the programme.

'Valuing water'

With the current year's theme focusing on 'valuing water', Dhan Foundation hosted a programme and explained the need to tackle the water crisis. Regional coordinator of the foundation K Rama Prabha underlined the importance of saving water bodies.

Later, a water pledge was administered to the participants.