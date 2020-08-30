Visakhapatnam head tonsure case: Nutan Naidu's wife and 7 others remanded for two weeks

The court remanded the accused in the head tonsure case in Visakhapatnam for two weeks. Police have shifted seven people, including Nutan Naidu's wife Madhu Priya, to the Central Jail. Police are likely to file a custody petition to question the accused. On the other hand, it seems that Nutan's wife Madhu Priya has said that she is ill to escape judicial remand. But doctors at KGH's medical examination said her health was stable.

The police have taken the case seriously and investigating the involvement of Nutan Naidu. Special police teams under the supervision of SC ACP Trinath are investigating the case. CC footage of the incident was released by Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha. In this video, it is confirmed that Srikanth was allegedly tonsured. "We are investigating the case based on this footage and have found that some footage has been deleted, " ACP said.

Seven persons (Madhupriya, Indira, Jhansi, Soujanya, Ravi, Balu, Varaha) including Nutan Kumar Naidu's wife Madhu Priya were booked under Section 307, 342, 324, 323, 506, r / w 34 IPC 3 (1) (e) .3. (2) The case was registered under (v), SC, ST, POA act. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the victim was tonsured on the advice of Madhu Priya.

A young man was beheaded at the home of Bigg Boss contestant Nutan Naidu in Visakhapatnam. Karri Srikanth, a young man who works in a new house seems to have left the job. On Friday (August 28), Srikanth was called to investigate the mobile phone was lost in the house and that he was attacked by several people including Nutan Naidu's family members. He then lodged a complaint with the Pendurthi police against the injustice done to him. A case was registered and the accused was arrested.