Just In
Visakhapatnam: Helplines launched for hearing, visually-impaired
IT minister Amarnath, Mayor and YSRCP north Andhra regional coordinator Subba Reddy launch Disha Divyang Suraksha helplines of city police
Visakhapatnam : Dedicated helpline numbers for visually and hearing-impaired persons were launched in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Initiated by the city police, ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’ helplines for visually impaired – 73373244466 and hearing impaired--7337434422 were launched by IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and YSRCP north Andhra regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy, among others.
Commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar said that the initiative aimed at reaching out to vulnerable communities and helping them express their concerns and distress calls received through the helplines will be responded in minutes.
The CP said in future, technology would be utilised to make the life of the visually challenged and hearing impaired easy. He exhorted them to utilise the platform and seek the help of the police in times of distress.
The initiative taken by the city police was appreciated. The helplines were launched in the presence of DEO L Chandrakala and YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, among others.