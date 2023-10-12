Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited aims at developing e-vessel ecosystem

Visakhapatnam : In an endeavour to strengthen the e-vessel ecosystem in the country and take a transformative leap towards greener footprints in the marine sector, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is developing the ability to build e-tugs and achieve autonomy in designing and building e-Tugs by 2026.

In a step towards matching international benchmarking in build time and condense the build time to 8-12 months, HSL is going with modular concept and developing a family of e-tugs with bollard pull capacity ranging from 40T to 80T and beyond with a wide range of options, including compatibility for using green alternative fuels based on the diverse operational requirements of customer.

As a part of achieving ‘Sampoorna Atmanirbharatha’ in e-vessels, HSL is collaborating with various R&D, industry and academic institutions for phased development of various major systems of e-vessels, including energy management system, energy storage system with battery management system, high power electronics, high efficiency axial flux motors and propulsion control systems and playing a significant role as an integrator of their collective efforts.

Besides, the HSL has employed a customer-centric approach towards reaching out to a diverse customer base for promoting its electric tugs and addressing the unique needs of each of the clients. Towards this, HSL has identified varied customer segments such as ports, tug operators, shipping companies etc. which testify the yard’s utmost commitment to implement green technologies in the maritime sector.

With an aim to make India a ‘Global Hub for Green Ship’ by 2030, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is envisaging conversion of atleast 50 percent of tugs into green tugs by 2030 under ‘Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP)’.

In addition, with a view to build a vibrant ancillary ecosystem centered around Visakhapatnam, HSL is planning to include a few promising industries based in Visakhapatnam and coastal districts to participate in the programme, get exposed to new technologies and be part of a thriving ancillary system.

