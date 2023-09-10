Live
- Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
- Congress leaders demand probe after CBI report on conspiracy against Oomen Chandy in solar case
- Google adds AI-powered 'Proofread' feature in Gboard
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Hunger strike camps carried out opposing Naidu's arrest
Visakhapatnam: Opposing the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, massive hunger strike camps were organised in...
Visakhapatnam: Opposing the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, massive hunger strike camps were organised in various constituencies in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Under the leadership of west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), a camp was set up at the party office opposing against the arrest of Naidu.
Meanwhile, the police removed the hunger strike camp set up at MVP Colony colony.
The MVP Colony police arrested women leaders who went on a hunger strike in front of the TTD kalyana mandapam.The cops shifted them to the police station.
The protestors alleged that although they were protesting in a peaceful manner, police were behaving like YSRCP activists.
But the police made it clear that protests should be continued at the party offices only and informed that camps are not allowed in public places without permission.