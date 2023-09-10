Visakhapatnam: Hunger strike camps carried out opposing Naidu's arrest

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, massive hunger strike camps were organised in various constituencies in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Under the leadership of west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), a camp was set up at the party office opposing against the arrest of Naidu.

Meanwhile, the police removed the hunger strike camp set up at MVP Colony colony.

The MVP Colony police arrested women leaders who went on a hunger strike in front of the TTD kalyana mandapam.The cops shifted them to the police station.

The protestors alleged that although they were protesting in a peaceful manner, police were behaving like YSRCP activists.

But the police made it clear that protests should be continued at the party offices only and informed that camps are not allowed in public places without permission.