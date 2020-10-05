Visakhapatnam: Iconic Town Hall to get its past glory

Visakhapatnam: The iconic Town Hall that dates to the colonial era will soon be renovated, albeit retaining its original structure intact, including its two conical tiled roofs.

Built by the Rajah of Bobbili Venkata Svetachalapathi Ranga Rao, the foundation for the Victoria Diamond Jubilee Town Hall was laid on April 3, 1901 and inaugurated by the then District Collector of Vizagapatam RH Campbell.

Decades ago, the hall reverberated with the renditions of MS Subbulakshmi, Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna and Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu, among other stalwarts of the Indian Classical music.

Heritage conservators say that the hall was visited by Sir CV Raman, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, C Rajagopalachari and Rabindranath Tagore to deliver lectures.

One of the heritage buildings identified by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the Town Hall is all set to restore its lost glory as a part of the smart city project at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore. "While the restoration work for the Town Hall is being carried out at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore, the old municipal office which is located next to it is being renovated at a cost of Rs 5 crore. About 60 per cent of the restoration work executed by Savani Heritage Conservation Private Limited is completed," says M Vinay Kumar, Superintendent Engineer, GVMC smart city projects.

The restoration work was supposed to have completed by March. But due to the lockdown, it got delayed. However, the GVMC is keen on wrapping up the much-awaited project by November this year.

The Gothic structure was in a dilapidated condition and presented a picture of neglect. After a pause, the conservation process of the iconic monument at One Town Area is picking up pace and is expected to be ready in two months' time with its originality intact.