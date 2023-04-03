Visakhapatnam: INCEU new executive committee elected

Visakhapatnam: With the support of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Indian National Defence Workers Federation (INDWF), the Indian Navy Civil Employees Union (INCEU) new executive committee was elected here on Sunday.

The election of the INCE Union, recognised as the Eastern Naval Workers' Union, was conducted by election officer M Prakash Rao in Visakhapatnam. A majority of posts were unanimously elected.

The workers in the dockyard and various defence units exercised their right to vote.

B Bhogeswara Rao elected as president of the union and B Srinivas Reddy as general secretary, Y Shekhar as treasurer, P Ravi as joint secretary.

Election officer M Prakash Rao announced that five persons were elected as vice presidents, four as joint secretaries, six as organising secretaries and six as assistant secretaries.

The newly elected members unanimously elected INTUC national leader and former Rajya Sabha member Gurram Sanjeeva Reddy as honorary president of the union. Speaking on the occasion, the president and secretaries mentioned that they would continuously work for the development of the welfare of the employees for labour rights.