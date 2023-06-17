Visakhapatnam: Indian Coast Guard conducts pollution response workshop

Visakhapatnam: A two-day seminar-cum-training workshop on pollution response at sea was conducted by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) District HQ (Andhra Pradesh) in Visakhapatnam.

The seminar was attended by representatives from various central and state agencies as well as other stakeholders such as Oil Handling Agencies (OHA) operating in the region. The event included a comprehensive presentation by the Indian Coast Guard on combating marine pollution at sea.

A mock drill was also held where the ICG demonstrated the use of specialised pollution response equipment such as the laying of RO booms, spill spray systems, oil skimmers etc. to the participating agencies.

Indian Coast Guard is the nodal agency for combating oil spills at sea and actively involved in coordination activities among all government and private stakeholders for maximum preparedness towards any pollution response contingency at sea.

As part of its charter, Indian Coast Guard has published National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP), a comprehensive document, for combating oil pollution at sea through a multi-agency response coordinated by the ICG.