Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy conducts ‘Prasthan 2023’

Visakhapatnam : Exercise ‘Prasthan 2023’ for security of offshore development area, Kakinada was carried out by Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command. The exercise that continued till Thursday was conducted on the Rig ship Platinum Explorer of ONGC and RG Fixed Oil Platform of Vedanta Limited. The exercise was aimed at rehearsing responses in handling contingencies and checking the efficacy of security mechanisms at ODA. It witnessed participation from multiple organisations such as the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, oil operators, port authorities, the State fisheries department and marine police.

Assets from the Indian Navy comprising INS Kora, INS Tihayu, four Immediate Support Vessels, marine commandos, explosive ordnance disposal team and helicopters took part in the exercise. In addition, ICG Ship Kanaklata Barua also participated. During the exercise, various situations such as terrorist attack, bomb scare, major fire, gas leak, oil spill, explosion, etc., were simulated and measures to overcome the

contingencies were demonstrated in close coordination with related State agencies and oil operators.