Visakhapatnam: Installation of meters to agri pumpsets opposed

Visakhapatnam: The APERC public hearing on Annual Revenue Requirement & tariff proposals for the financial Year 2021-22 concluded at the corporate office of APEPDCL here on Wednesday.

APERC chairman Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy presided over the public hearing.

A total 68 persons participated in the video-conference and 20 persons objected on tariff issues. Most of objectors opined that optimum utilisation of renewable source of energy is necessary, Installation of meters to the agriculture sector has been opposed.

Long term PPAs should be abolished and to be entered on year-to-year basis. LT category extension needs to be raised up to 180 KVA. They said long pending arrears should be collected to curb financial losses and customer charges for LT services are on a high side. More awareness needs to be spread on the compensation to be paid to the kin of the those who die in electrical accidents.

LT Billing should be increased up to 150 HP. Fixed charges for domestic consumers should be cancelled immediately. APEPDCL CMD Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said that policies will be implemented to provide financial benefit to the farmers. CMD of APSPDCL H Haranatha Rao, APCPDCL CMD J Padma Janardhana Reddy and others were present.