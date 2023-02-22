Visakhapatnam: It's going to be tough fight among mainstream parties

Visakhapatnam: As the MLC campaign chariots get ready to reach out to the public, all eyes on how the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party combined strategy is set to work.



Even as the BJP claims that its alliance is intact with the JSP, how effective it is going to be for the MLC elections will be an indication for the ensuing general elections as well.

The election heat is on as the nomination for the post of North Andhra Graduate Legislative Constituency is filed by all the major political parties.

With only 14 months left for the general elections, major political parties have already switched over to campaign mode. The main political parties like the YSRCP, TDP and BJP are determined to gear up for the upcoming general elections and securing the MLC post for them is considered a prestigious goal.

When BJP state president Somu Veerraju was contacted, he said, "We are in touch with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan who is apparently with the BJP. But, how we are going forward with the campaign strategy will be known in a few days. We will also get clarity on whether to go for a combined campaign or individual one by then." As part of the campaign, Somu Veerraju has already toured many areas and campaigned door-to-door across North Andhra.The BJP MLC candidate PVN Madhav will contest once again. Earlier, he contested in 2017 and won with the support of the TDP.

Three months ago, the TDP announced Visakhapatnam city corporator Chinni Kumari Lakshmi as its MLC candidate. Subsequently, owing to political equations and keeping the current scenario in view, the candidate has been changed. The name of retired teacher Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao replaced the corporator and he filed the nominations. According to sources, the last minute change was made to draw the support of student and teacher communities.

On behalf of the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), Dr Koredlu Rama Prabha entered the election ring. She is contesting with the support of many public organisations along with the Left parties. PDF tasted victory twice in the past and their fight to resolve public issues are expected to come in handy for the MLC elections too.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a clear picture on the election strategy to the party leaders. Chairman of AP Brahmin Corporation Seethamraju Sudhakar has filed nomination as the party candidate.

The YSRCP leaders believe that the pro-poor welfare schemes, setting up of village/ward secretariat system and providing employment opportunities to lakhs of youths, and other aspects would make way for an easy win. YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and Minister Botcha Satyanarayana are focusing on the campaign strategies.

The BJP and JSP party leaders, who repeatedly say that their alliance stays intact, are not looking forward to taking up any combined campaign or agitation. This has raised doubts among the public about the alliance.

Sharing details, general secretary of JSP T Siva Sankar Rao said, "Our complete support would be for the allied candidate. Till now, we have not taken up any combined agitation. Despite that, the JSP will continue to support the BJP."

So far, Jana Sena party has not played any active role in the MLC election campaign. However, it remains to be seen whether such strategies would work even in upcoming general elections or not.