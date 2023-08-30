Visakhapatnam: JSP demands CBI probe into land scams in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The leaders of the Jana Sena Party accused the YSRCP leaders of looting prime lands worth thousands of crores in Visakhapatnam in the garb of making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.



The JSP leaders staged a protest at Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday against land encroachments by the YSRCP leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao demanded a CBI investigation against the ruling party leaders for their alleged involvement in the land scams in Visakhapatnam.

YSRCP leaders, including IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MPs V Vijayasai Reddy and MVV Satyanarayana are involved in the land scams, he alleged.

The PAC member made it clear that the JSP aims to stop the land grabbing across the port city and North Andhra.

Former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu stated that the YSRCP leaders were targeting looting liquor, sand and government properties across the State. He said as the YSRCP leaders foresee losing power in six months, they were trying to usurp enough properties required for three generations and only the Jana Sena Party can stop them from doing it.

Party general secretary Tammireddy Shiva Shankar accused the Ministers, YSRCP MPs and MLAs of misusing the power which should be utilised for the welfare and development of the State.

Jana Sena in-charges of various constituencies PVSN Raju, Panchkarla Sandeep, K Usha Kiran, corporators Vasantha Lakshmi, Kandula Nagaraju, P Murthy Yadav, Yagnasree Patnaik and other party activists participated in the protest.