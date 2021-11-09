Visakhapatnam: JSP leader lodges complaint against construction at Rushikonda

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Jana Sena Party floor leader Peethala Murthy Yadav complained to Central and State authorities on Monday that the Rushikonda hill is being demolishing in the garb of the construction of a star hotel and that the works should be stopped immediately to conserve the environment of Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had forwarded a complaint to the Special Secretary to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to stop the activities at Rushikonda hill as the work's gaining pace contrary to the regulations.

Similarly, he lodged complaints with the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority, the Municipal and Urban Development Department, District Collector of Visakhapatnam, GVMC Commissioner and VMRDA Commissioner regarding the same.

Murthy Yadav alleged that Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has been violating the CRZ-2019 notification and the VMRDAR-2041 master plan norms.

JSP floor leader mentioned on May 5, the APTDC had sought permission from the Union Environment Ministry for the construction of a new building at Rushikonda. However, he alleged that the works are carried out against the sanctioned permission.

He criticised that the massive excavation taken up at the hill for the project is not only violating the norms but also causing serious damage to the environment. He said that he had lodged a complaint with the officials of all the departments concerned about the construction works here and that he would fight legally if they fail to respond.