Visakhapatnam: Lataji's voice acted as a therapy for many

Visakhapatnam: Her voice acts as a medium to bond, a source to draw inspiration, a therapy to heal a broken heart and get drifted to another world.

Though the reasons vary, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mellifluous voice touched a chord among scores of her admirers.

Known as India's Nightingale, the iconic singer passed away at the age of 92 suffering from a multiple organ failure. In January this year, she was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19. The doctors attributed the death of the legendary singer to post-Covid complications. When her voice fell silent on Sunday, tributes trickled in from across various quarters.

Back in port city, tributes poured in as the demise of the singer's death broke.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao expressed grief over the demise of the iconic singer who left an irreplaceable mark in the music world.

Recalling his days in Indian Armed Forces, Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar says, "Lata Mangeshkarji's voice used to be so inspiring that many used to join armed forces after listening to her patriotic songs. When we were travelling in trains, the iconic singer's renditions oozed patriotism. Her songs such as 'Aye mere watan ke logo' provided a therapeutic effect."

Terming the iconic singer's voice as ageless, representatives of Vizag Film Society expressed grief over her demise. NAD Pal and Narava Prakasa Rao of the society mentioned that Lata Mangeshkar mentioned that the vacuum created by the singer in the hearts of her admirers could never be replaced.

Reminiscing about Lata didi's association, actors and music composers took to twitter to convey condolences.

In his twitter handle, actor Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Deeply saddened by Lataji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations. Her legacy is truly unparalleled. There will never be another."

Meanwhile, Music composer AR Rahman posted a picture with the singer squatting on the floor, while Lata Mangeshkar gracefully flashes a smile sitting on a sofa beside AR Rahman. He tweeted, "Love, respect and prayers."

Alia Bhat took to social media by calling the legendary singer 'immortal'. Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai, gar yaad rahe--and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lataji, my sincere condolences and prayers."