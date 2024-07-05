  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: LIC donates modern retina equipment

Representatives of LIC of India donating advanced retina equipment to eye hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has donated advanced retina equipment to Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, as part of their LIC golden jubilee foundation initiative.

L K Shamsunder, zonal manager, LIC of India, south central zone, Hyderabad inaugurated the equipment in the presence of Puneet Kumar, ZM, LIC, south central zone, K Radhakrishnan, GM, Sankar Foundation along with LIC and Sankar Foundation officials on Thursday in the hospital premises. The new facility spectral domain Ocular Coherence Tomography (OCT) and a fundus camera was sponsored by LIC at a cost of Rs 45.50 lakh to extend medical retina services in the hospital.

The new equipment will enable the doctors to identify any abnormality in the retina with accurate diagnosis and management.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamsunder highlighted the services of Sankar Foundation to the people of the region and expressed happiness in associating with the hospital, which is playing a vital role in reducing avoidable blindness.

