Visakhapatnam: Make reading an integral part of life, students told

Visakhapatnam: Make reading an integral part of life, students told
District Collector A Mallikarjuna addressing students at Visakhapatnam Public Library in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam : District Collector A Mallikarjuna laid emphasis on spending most of the time on important aspects of life rather than on insignificant ones.

Addressing students and career aspirants at Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Friday, the Collector delivered an inspiring lecture as a part of the ‘Coming together for dissemination of knowledge’ series of talks, the Collector shared tips on how to prepare for civil services, means to overcome stress and encouraged them to frequent the library that is reader conducive and provides a host of amenities for the career aspirants and readers of diverse age groups.

He exhorted students to make reading an integral part of their life. After going around the library, he appreciated the manner it caters to its readers and the facilities created for them. Also, he recalled his association with library books in his hometown.

Organised by the Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies, the event was held in the presence of secretary of the library DS Varma, vice president TSR Prasad, joint secretary DV Surya Rao, A Prasanna Kumar of Centre for Policy Studies, among others.

