Visakhapatnam: MP MVV Satyanarayana urges for extra slots to NS taxi track

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to allot a minimum six additional slots for civilian flights. The MP mentioned that it will result in introducing more flights with proper connectivity to the domestic and international flights. Keeping the increasing demand and requirement in view, the MP appealed to the Defence Minister to introduce some more flights to the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Four years back, the Navy has sanctioned a parallel taxi track at Visakhapatnam Airport which helps the movement of defence aircraft. The MP added that it is yet to be completed. Further, he stressed on its early completion. In view of the growth in air traffic and cargo handling in Visakhapatnam airport, there is a need to introduce more air services to meet the growing demand, the MP emphasised, requesting the Defence Minister to consider allotment of additional flying slots at the earliest.