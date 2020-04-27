Visakhapatnam: MP V Satyanarayana lauds services of frontline workers

Visakhapatnam: MP M V V Satyanarayana has appreciated the efforts put in by the frontline workers here on Sunday. Lauding the efforts of the ward volunteers, secretariat staff and resource persons in their fight against coronavirus, he hailed them as soldiers in the battle.

At the 42nd ward, the MP distributed relief material and essential commodities to secretariat staff, ward volunteers and resource persons. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraj Srinivasa Rao, YSRC leader K.K. Raju, among others took part in the distribution programme.