Visakhapatnam: MP Vijayasai Reddy hands over financial support of Rs 12 lakh to Juttada victims

Visakhapatnam: The government will take all necessary steps to ensure justice to the families of the victims in Juttada murder case, said Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy.

Handing over a cheque for Rs 12 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family members at Sivajipalem on Friday, the MP said the State government and the YSR Congress Party would extend all possible support to them.

It may be noted that six family members of N Vijay were brutally killed by B Appala Raju at Juttada in Pendurthi mandal. While Accused-1 (Appala Raju) was taken into police custody and is being interrogated, the MP said A2 (Bathina Srinu) was suspended from his service as a home guard.

The rest of the accused will also be investigated soon, Vijayasai Reddy informed. GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj, YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and other people's representatives participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the MP visited King George Hospital (KGH) and Visakha Institute of Medical Science (VIMS) and interacted with the patients. At KGH CSR block, the MP donned a PPE kit and enquired about treatment details and facilities provided with the Covid patients.

Later, he examined the facilities at VIMS hospital as well.12 lakh to Juttada victims