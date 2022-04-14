Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner inspects water reservoirs

Visakhapatnam: As a part of his field trip, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha inspected water reservoirs at Bheemunipatnam on Wednesday.

After taking stock of the current status of the water pumping houses at Kondapeta, Venkateswara Swamy Metta, Nagarapalem, Samayya Valasa and other areas that fall under the Bhimli zone, the Municipal Commissioner examined the quality of water supplied to people in the zone.

Accompanied by officials concerned, the Municipal Commissioner underlined the need to consider steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply in view of the summer.

Along with uninterrupted water supply, the stress was also to provide continuous power to reservoir pumps without any hindrance. Lakshmisha instructed the authorities to complete repair works if any and ensure that the drinking water pipelines in the streets were free of any leakage.

Superintendent Engineer (Water Supply) KVN Ravi, zonal commissioner SV Ramana, executive engineers Matsya Raju, Sudhakar, assistant city planner Bhaskar Babu, deputy executive engineers and others took part.