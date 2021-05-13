Visakhapatnam: NAD flyover to be completed soon

Visakhapatnam: With the long-pending technical permission being sought from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) for the RoB (rail-over-bridge), work related to Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (VMRDA) Double Rotary Intersection has picked up pace.

Very recently, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the VMRDA and ECoR for the RoB.

With the MoU in place, VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao says, the technical committee will further pursue the project. "The RoB is expected to be over in a month. With the flyover in place, streamlining of traffic at one of the crucial points in the city will be eased."

Initiated on November 17, 2017 at a cost of Rs 113 crore, the construction of the double rotary intersection is all set to be readied for the commuters soon.

The project that started four years back witnessed a progress at snail's pace for multiple reasons. With the second wave of Covid-19 adding to the woes, the authorities concerned say that the project has been shelved for a long time now.

The four legs of the flyover at NAD will connect the commuters towards Marripalem, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka and Muralinagar.

Sharing details of the flyover, the VMRDA Commissioner adds, "Works related to the flyover are inching towards completion. A part of the greenery plus modern lighting works needs to be looked into. They have been halted for quite a while due to the spike in coronavirus cases. But our efforts are to finish this stretch of the flyover within 10 days."

As Visakhapatnam is all set to become the executive capital of the State, the flyover plays a crucial role in bringing down the traffic congestion to a large extent. At present, commuters are making use of the flyover. Once the RoB gets grounded, the flyover project inches towards completion.