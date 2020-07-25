Visakhapatnam: Nalanda Kishore passes away
Highlights
Social media activist and Visakhapatnam North TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s close aide Nalanda Kishore passed away on Saturday
Visakhapatnam: Social media activist and Visakhapatnam North TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao's close aide Nalanda Kishore passed away on Saturday.
The social media activist passed away due to ill-health while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, according to sources.
It is learnt that he was suffering from illness for the past few days.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story