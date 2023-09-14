Visakhapatnam: National virtual moot court competition from October 5

Visakhapatnam : GITAM School of Law in association with the institution’s moot and advocacy committee (GMAC) is conducting Dr MVVS Murthi fourth National Virtual Moot Court Competition-2023 from October 5th to 8th.

Sharing details, School of Law Director Anitha Rao said the event will be held in a virtual mode and aims to provide a platform for legal enthusiasts to search into the complexities of intellectual property law to showcase their understanding of intellectual property law and compete at a national level.

Further, she mentioned that participating in moot court competitions enhances the research and oratory skills of the students and prepares them to experience the reality of a courtroom. Interested participants are required to register by September 15th through the website www.gitam.edu and the submission deadline for the soft copy of the memorial is October 1st.

To ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation process, the committee has enlisted the support of 30 judges, who will bring their expertise to assess the participants’ performances. Also, the organising committee is awarding Rs 50,000 for the winning team, Rs.25,000 for the runner-up team, and Rs 10,000 each for the best memorial, best speaker, and best researcher.

The competition will commence with the registration and inauguration on October 5th, followed by the preliminary round scheduled on October 6th and quarter-finals and semi-finals on October 7th. The grand finale and valedictory ceremony will take place the next day.