Visakhapatnam: Need for effective legal drafting skills stressed

Former Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice D V S S Somayajulu addressing law students at GITAM campus in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Former Judge of AP High Court Justice Somayajulu says good drafting will change course of legal precedents

Visakhapatnam: Legal drafting is the most important instrument of legal communication, particularly the power of effective drafting will change the course of legal precedents, said former Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice DVSS Somayajulu here on Monday.

Delivering a guest lecture on ‘Pens and precedents-insights on legal drafting’ organised by GITAM School of Law, he referred to the Shah Bano case and pointed out how a simple petition reached the apex court and changed the course of legal precedents.

Giving various examples, he covered a variety of drafts such as Plaint, Written Statement, Will and Testament, Sale Deed, Section 125 Maintenance Petition under Criminal Procedure Code. Further, he encouraged students to think chronically and keep the drafts simple and short, while paying attention to finer details. Later, he lauded the School of Law for following a meticulous curriculum that equips law students for the profession.

School of Law director R. Anitha Rao highlighted the significance of precise drafting skills and mentioned that the ability to draft pleadings, contracts, agreements and other legal documents with clarity and precision is essential for effective advocacy and protecting the interests of clients. The lecture concluded with an interactive session.

