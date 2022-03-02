  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: New ADRM (Operations) takes charge

ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo
x

ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo

Highlights

Manoj Kumar Sahoo, an Indian Railway Services Electrical (IRSEE) officer of 1996 batch, assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway here on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam: Manoj Kumar Sahoo, an Indian Railway Services Electrical (IRSEE) officer of 1996 batch, assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway here on Wednesday.

Manoj Kumar Sahoo joined railways in January, 1998 as Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer at Adra Division. He has an experience of over 24 years and served in various positions over South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway along with East Coast Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at Visakhapatnam.

Manoj Kumar Sahoo attended the advanced management programme in Singapore and Malaysia and completed the management programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmadabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X