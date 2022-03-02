Visakhapatnam: New ADRM (Operations) takes charge

Visakhapatnam: Manoj Kumar Sahoo, an Indian Railway Services Electrical (IRSEE) officer of 1996 batch, assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway here on Wednesday.

Manoj Kumar Sahoo joined railways in January, 1998 as Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer at Adra Division. He has an experience of over 24 years and served in various positions over South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway along with East Coast Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at Visakhapatnam.

Manoj Kumar Sahoo attended the advanced management programme in Singapore and Malaysia and completed the management programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmadabad.