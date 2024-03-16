Visakhapatnam: New hall inaugurated at port

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Trust inaugurated a Manthan hall at the administrative Office building of the premises.

Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority M Angamuthu inaugurated the redesigned Sea Horse structure, once a dilapidated, by beautifying the area with a water fountain and lighting with a cost of Rs 2.23 crore.

In addition, the port has taken a challenge to develop VPA as a green port from 2023 onwards. VPA is implementing greenery and beautification projects in and around VPA premises to provide a green and clean environment to city people.

Briefing media, the chairperson informed that VPA is committed to develop all the interface areas of Vizag Port in coordination with district administration. The chairperson further stated that VPA is planning to develop mangroves from Bheemili to Port area to eradicate beach erosion.

This apart, the port is extending support to the district administration and for the development and beautification of the city. District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Additional Commissioner KS Viswanathan, among others, took part in the inaugural of the facility.