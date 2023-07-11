Visakhapatnam: ‘Nissabdhama Nee Khareedenta’ bags awards

Visakhapatnam: ‘Nissabdhama Nee Khareedenta’ (Silence, what is your cost), a playlet written by Visakhapatnam-based writer PT Madhav, won a number of awards in various categories at the recently concluded Alluri Sitharama Raju Smaraka drama competition.

The playlet received best writer and best play awards. Also, best male actor was given to Vara Prasad, best actress was won by Hema and Leela Mohan received the best music director award.

Telugu Kala Samithi presented the playlet, YSKN Swamy produced, Chalasani Krishna Prasad directed it. Naga Bhushanam, Kannababu, Rambabu, Kumari and others played main roles in the drama.

The playlet received a huge appreciation from the audience as it’s based on real life situations such as intricacies involved in having illegal contacts.

Earlier, Nissabdhama Nee Khareedenta also won a second prize in the national drama competition organised by the CRC Cotton Kala Parishad at Ravulapalem.

Speaking on the occasion, actor, theatre artiste and playwright Madhav said the awards have set a new standard for the artistes.