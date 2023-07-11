Live
- IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar will be the first IIT run by women
- We will give 24-Hours power says BRS
- YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court asks CBI to correct errors in charge-sheet
- Members of Parliament Committee visit Simhachalam
- Governor faces hardship due to traffic in Hyderabad
- MLC Kavitha interacts with roadside grilled corn seller in Jagtial
- Russian President Putin Meets Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin After Failed Mutiny, Assessing Ukraine War Effort And Future Plansort
- Importance of Data Science for Business Leaders in India
- Mark Zuckerberg Reacts on Threads 100M Subscriptions
- Annual report - AkzoNobel India 2022-23
Visakhapatnam: ‘Nissabdhama Nee Khareedenta’ bags awards
The playlet received a huge appreciation from the audience as it’s based on real life situations such as intricacies involved in having illegal contacts
Visakhapatnam: ‘Nissabdhama Nee Khareedenta’ (Silence, what is your cost), a playlet written by Visakhapatnam-based writer PT Madhav, won a number of awards in various categories at the recently concluded Alluri Sitharama Raju Smaraka drama competition.
The playlet received best writer and best play awards. Also, best male actor was given to Vara Prasad, best actress was won by Hema and Leela Mohan received the best music director award.
Telugu Kala Samithi presented the playlet, YSKN Swamy produced, Chalasani Krishna Prasad directed it. Naga Bhushanam, Kannababu, Rambabu, Kumari and others played main roles in the drama.
The playlet received a huge appreciation from the audience as it’s based on real life situations such as intricacies involved in having illegal contacts.
Earlier, Nissabdhama Nee Khareedenta also won a second prize in the national drama competition organised by the CRC Cotton Kala Parishad at Ravulapalem.
Speaking on the occasion, actor, theatre artiste and playwright Madhav said the awards have set a new standard for the artistes.