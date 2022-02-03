Visakhapatnam: Officials asked to speed up school mapping exercise

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said that schools in Andhra Pradesh would not be closed. But, are being mapped for converting them into foundation, foundation-plus, pre high school, high school and high school plus, Conducting a review meeting with the school education department officials here on Wednesday, the Minister exhorted officials to speed up the mapping exercise and upgrade the schools under the Nadu Nedu programme. Nine subject teachers and a HM will be part of the staff from Classes III to X in schools. The Minister said that, "We will focus on English and Mathematics subjects along with others."

Later, a PowerPoint presentation was given by Additional Director of Education Department A Subba Reddy on the current status of the schools, changes made in the institutions, among others.

ZP chairperson J Subhadra, MLC V Kalyani, MLA G Amarnath, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and others were present.

Meanwhile, welcoming the formation of new districts in the state, a massive rally was carried out by YSRCP leaders at the beach road. Tourism Minister, MLC Vamsi Krisha Srinivas Yadav, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar and others were seen in the rally.