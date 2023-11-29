Visakhapatnam: Officials gear up for a hassle-free Navy Day fete

Visakhapatnam: District collector A Mallikarjuna informed that flying drones and kites will not be allowed on the occasion of ‘Navy Day’ scheduled on December 4.



Holding a review meeting with the officials from the Eastern Naval Command and government departments on the smooth conduct of Navy Day here on Tuesday, the district collector instructed the officials to make proper arrangements for the event.

He suggested that steps should be taken to ensure the movement of local residents and VVIPs, VIPs without any hassles. Keeping the last year’s experience in view, Mallikarjuna instructed the officials to provide parking facilities at five places, including Viswapriya Function Hall and AU Grounds on the beach road.

Further, the collector instructed the officials concerned that a VIP parking should be arranged at the APIIC ground near the beach and a temporary gate should be facilitated. Drinking water, bio-toilets, critical care ambulances and two firefighters should be made available at the stretch, he mentioned.