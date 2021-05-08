Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: One held for illegally hoarding oxygen cylinders

Authorities concerned seize oxygen cylinders being sold illegally at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam
x

Authorities concerned seize oxygen cylinders being sold illegally at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

DCA Officials seize 12 oxygen cylinders from the accused at MVP Colony for indulging in black marketing

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: As per the information received from Director General, Drugs Control Administration (DCA), a decoy operation was conducted in Visakhapatnam to trace illegal sale and black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders.

When Drugs Inspector D Suneeta contacted B Jagadeesh Kumar, a dealer at MVP Colony, for medical oxygen, he said the stock will be arriving in the evening and it costs Rs 55,000.

However, in the evening, he said he had only huge cylinders and its price was Rs 78,000.

When Suneeta and her team met Jagadeesh as customers, he told them to pay Rs 50,000 in cash and the rest through online. He was caught red-handed by the DCA team.

It is learnt that the accused was selling medical oxygen cylinders without having any licence to stock them.

In all, 10 medical oxygen cylinders of capacity 68 litres and two cylinders with a capacity 48 litres were seized from the accused who was handed over to the MVP police station. Investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X