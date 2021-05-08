Visakhapatnam: One held for illegally hoarding oxygen cylinders

Visakhapatnam: As per the information received from Director General, Drugs Control Administration (DCA), a decoy operation was conducted in Visakhapatnam to trace illegal sale and black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders.

When Drugs Inspector D Suneeta contacted B Jagadeesh Kumar, a dealer at MVP Colony, for medical oxygen, he said the stock will be arriving in the evening and it costs Rs 55,000.

However, in the evening, he said he had only huge cylinders and its price was Rs 78,000.

When Suneeta and her team met Jagadeesh as customers, he told them to pay Rs 50,000 in cash and the rest through online. He was caught red-handed by the DCA team.

It is learnt that the accused was selling medical oxygen cylinders without having any licence to stock them.

In all, 10 medical oxygen cylinders of capacity 68 litres and two cylinders with a capacity 48 litres were seized from the accused who was handed over to the MVP police station. Investigation is on.