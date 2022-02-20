Visakhapatnam: Opposition politicising every issue

Visakhapatnam: As the entire country is applauding YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government for doling out welfare schemes in a liberal manner, the Opposition in the state ends up politicising every issue, pointed out Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

At a press meet held here on Saturday, the minister expressed anger over the allegations levelled by the Opposition party leaders in recent times. Referring to the remarks made by the TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Srinivasa Rao said Bandaru was making baseless allegations on Bhogapuram Airport issue.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the government felt that 2,500 acres of land would not be needed for the Bhogapuram Airport as proposed earlier and hence restricted the area. The surplus land would be used for developing the Aerocity, he reasoned and added that wide roads would be developed while constructing the international airport.

The minister wondered whether the TDP government indulged in any scam while laying Anakapalli - Anandapuram highway during its regime. Speaking about Andhra University (AU), the minister condemned the allegations made by the TDP leaders. He said it was false that the AU had been turned into a party office. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no record of ever supporting the development of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. Further, he said many got elected as corporators from the TDP after conducting the GVMC elections during YSRCP's rule.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only Chief Minister in the country who implemented welfare schemes beyond caste, religion and political affiliation. Srinivasa Rao advised the Opposition to give suggestions to develop the state if possible and not to resort to making baseless allegations. City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala and Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy were present.

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks made by the Tourism Minister, AP Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) state president MV Pranav Gopal challenged the minister for a public debate over the corruption scandals in Andhra University. Later, he warned that if the situation in Andhra University was not restored, the TNSF would conduct 'Chalo Andhra University' on March 3.