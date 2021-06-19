Visakhapatnam: Over 2,800 GITAM students get placements

Visakhapatnam: Recruiters including Amazon, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Informatica, Accenture, Deloitte, FIAT Auto, Salesforce, Hexaware, PwC and Hitachi conducted an online recruitment process to select students from GITAM Institute of Technology.

Sharing details of the selection process, the institution's career guidance cell director C A Sreeram said on Saturday that strong focus on academics, intense employability skill programmes and a sound mentoring system to guide the students during virtual events resulted in a good number of offers. Total number of offers has crossed 2,850, he added.

Further, he briefed that reputed software and core engineering firms like Virtusa, HC, Wipro, Ceasefire, Accenture, CTS, Transport Corporation of India etc. have made 1100+ offers with a highest package of Rs 19 lakh per annum.

For the first time, more than 250 students received multiple offers from different corporate companies and many of the students received pre-placement offers (PPO) through internships.

The students have gone through grooming processes such as career orientation, campus recruitment and mock interviews.

Special skill development programmes were also provided by industry experts on how to face interviews and participate in group discussions. Such initiatives help our students to undergo rigorous online selection processes, including online tests, virtual interviews by technical and HR panel.

The institution has rolled out a new initiative GITAM future leaders development programme (GFLDP) to identify the talent during the formative years and initiate learning programmes according to the training needs.