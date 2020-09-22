Visakhapatnam: Parcel express trains between Howrah, Jagdalpur

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, the East Coast Railway has decided to run time tabled parcel express trains between Howrah and Jagdalpur from Monday.



The Howrah-Jagdalpur (train no. 00805) will leave Howrah on Mondays, Thursdays at 9.20 pm from September 21 and the Jagdalpur-Howrah (train no. 00806) will leave Jagdalpur on Wednesdays, Saturdays at 6 am from September 23.

The train will have stoppages at Mecheda, Panskura, Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada and Koraput between Howrah and Jagdalpur. This facility will help the traders and cargo movers for transporting their consignments in a safe, secure, economical and fastest mode as per the planned schedule. It is appealed to rail customers to utilise the opportunity for their transportation needs and logistics as per their convenience.