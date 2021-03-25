Visakhapatnam: Parties, mass organisations extend support to Bharat Bandh

Visakhapatnam: As part of efforts to mount pressure on the Union government to withdraw its decision on 100 percent strategic disinvestment of Visakhapatnam steel plant and also extend support to the farmer community, trade unions, Left parties, ruling YSRCP, Congress, TDP and various associations are extending support to the nationwide bandh to be observed on Friday.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members and political party leaders are seeking support from various quarters for the bandh that will begin from 6 am. In view of the bandh, some educational institutions declared a holiday on Friday.

For the past one-week, Left parties have been conducting rallies and distributing pamphlets to seek support from associations and people in order to make the bandh a success.

Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw associations, motor transport associations decided to join the nationwide agitation.

Listing out their demands such as withdrawal of privatisation of VSP and cut in the fuel prices, the CPM and CPI are extending support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella of farmer unions, that has been protesting against the three farm laws for the past four months.

However, BJP decided to stay away from the bandh.

Meanwhile, CPI Maoist Party (AOB) secretary Ganesh released an audio tape mentioning that the Maoists are in support of the trade unions fighting against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation.

"Maoists are always supportive of trade unions, people and farmers," he added and appealed to people not to get carried away by rumours that Maoists are in support of the 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of VSP as some of the leaders project. Even for the Bharat bandh, Ganesh informed that Maoists will extend support to make it a success.