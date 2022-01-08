Visakhapatnam: Pending road, drain works to be completed soon

Visakhapatnam: Responding to 'My Port Patnam' column 'Unfinished bypass road, open drains worry residents' published on December 30 in The Hans India, Visakhapatnam, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities mentioned in a statement that pending road and drain works will soon be completed.

Work related to a stretch opposite Kumari kalyanamandapam from Simhachalam BRTS Road in Indira Nagar located in the 92nd ward was sanctioned and a part of drainage works has been completed. According to the executive engineer of the GVMC, about 150-m long gravel road was laid. Further works, the corporation official said, will be completed soon.