Visakhapatnam: Pending road, drain works to be completed soon
Responding to ‘My Port Patnam’ column ‘Unfinished bypass road, open drains worry residents’ published on December 30 in The Hans India, Visakhapatnam, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities mentioned in a statement that pending road and drain works will soon be completed.
Work related to a stretch opposite Kumari kalyanamandapam from Simhachalam BRTS Road in Indira Nagar located in the 92nd ward was sanctioned and a part of drainage works has been completed. According to the executive engineer of the GVMC, about 150-m long gravel road was laid. Further works, the corporation official said, will be completed soon.