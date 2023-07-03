Visakhapatnam Port Authority records highest container throughput in June

Visakhapatnam: With a record throughput of 63,256 TEUs in June, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a milestone of highest container handling ever recorded in a month, duly surpassing the previous best container handling throughput of 61,468 TEUs registered in May.

Also, the port handled the highest number of container vessels in a month.

Located strategically on the East Coast of India, the Vizag port is endowed with deep and natural draught that allows it to handle large container ships.

The volume growth in container throughput comes along with EXIM, coastal and transhipment traffic increase from the vast mineral rich hinterland of Visakhapatnam.

Commodities like rice, maize, ferro, frozen seafood, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, metals add to this growth. With a share of 26.36 percent in the marine products export segment alone, Visakhapatnam Port Authority is the leading port in the country. A large number of exporters of marine products are located in Andhra Pradesh and exporters from neighbouring state, Odisha prefer Vizag port for its global connectivity offered by the main line services.

Vizag’s immediate hinterland consists of North and Central Andhra Pradesh, South and Central Odisha and Chhattisgarh contributing to the volume growth.

With improved road and rail connectivity, VPA has been expanding its horizons to the secondary hinterland making its in-roads to the regions of Western Maharashtra, Telangana, North and Western Odisha, South Andhra Pradesh.