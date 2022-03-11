Visakhapatnam: Port to develop free trade warehousing zone

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) will reclaim close to 300-acre of land from Lankelapalem hill and it will be developed as a free trade warehousing zone (FTWZ), VPA Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao said.

After carrying out quarrying, the Chairman mentioned, the area will be utilised for FTWZ which will have all the amenities, including cold storage and food processing units.

The proposal will take off once the approvals from the concerned authorities are obtained.

The hilly area will be quarried and the low-lying area of the port Exim Park will be readied for the project.

Briefing about the future projects, the port Chairman said the cruise terminal will be readied by next March with all the required infrastructure.

"The cruise terminal will not only give a big push to the tourism sector but also enhance livelihood opportunities," he emphasised.

The much awaited second container terminal is made operational with an investment of Rs 950 crore (actual).

"To facilitate a hassle-free movement of container cargo from the terminals, the existing two-lane road will be developed into a four-lane road from east breakwater to Convent junction at an estimated cost of Rs 68 crore.

Also, to ease traffic flow from the dockyard to the port area, a flyover will be built," the Chairman informed.

In an effort to bring down port pollution, Rama Mohana Rao mentioned that covered sheds would be set up and they would be readied by next March.

Besides electrification of 23 ETKM port railway lines have been completed in the first phase and the second phase of the 38 TKM port railway lines electrification will commence next.