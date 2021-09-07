Visakhapatnam: Professional photographers demand justice for Basha

Visakhapatnam: The Association of Professional Photographers and Videographers on Monday staged a protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue demanding action against those who attacked a photographer named Basha in Anantapur district.

As a part of their protest, photo studios and labs were closed across Visakhapatnam. About 2,500 studio owners and 15 lab management representatives participated in the bandh.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of the association CH Madhu said a function hall staff had insulted their photographer and attacked him. He demanded the government to respond and provide security to professional photographers.

Union member Kumar said there were more than 5,000 people depending on photography in the district and such incidents should be prevented.

Association vice president Anwar, photographers Pradeep Kumar, Raju among others took part in the protest.