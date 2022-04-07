Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu takes charge as NDV Admiral Superintendent

Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu took over as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam from Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah during a formal ceremony held on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 1987. The Flag Officer holds a B (Tech) degree in Marine Engineering, a Masters in Mechanical Engineering and has also been awarded an M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies.

During his distinguished career spanning 34 years, the Admiral has held several prestigious operational, dockyard, design and staff appointments. He has served onboard the Aircraft Carrier Viraat for five years, tenanting two appointments, including the appointment of engineer officer and has also served onboard frontline frigates INS Dunagiri and INS Brahmaputra.

Prior to taking over as the Admiral Superintendent, he held the appointments of Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Eastern Naval Command and Additional Director General (Submarine Design Group) at Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy). His other key appointments include Principal Director Aircraft Carrier Projects, Additional General Manager (Production) at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, Commodore Superintendent at Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar) and Commodore (Marine Engineering) at Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The Admiral is an aluminous of Naval War College and was awarded the prestigious Nao Sena Medal by the President of India in 2016.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah, who was at the helm at Naval Dockyard, has taken over as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Eastern Naval Command.