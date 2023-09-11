  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: RO water purifier donated to differently-abled

The JCI Visakha Pride Chapter representatives donating a water purification unit to Chaitanya ashram on Sunday
The JCI Visakha Pride Chapter representatives donating a water purification unit to Chaitanya ashram on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: Junior Chamber of International (JCI) Visakha Pride chapter donated a RO plus UV water purification unit to Chaitanya physically and mentally-disabled ashram here on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Junior Chamber of International (JCI) Visakha Pride chapter donated a RO plus UV water purification unit to Chaitanya physically and mentally-disabled ashram here on Sunday.

JCI Visakha Pride chapter president K Lakshmi Surekha mentioned that as part of JCI’s weeklong Jaitra programme, various service programmes are being organised across the district. The JCI is organising a number of service oriented programmes throughout

the year.

JCI secretary Chandu Katakam, treasurer K Srinu, members P Santoshi, KMK Ramesh, Ch Krishna, PSV Pradeep Kumar, K Lakshmana Rao and others were present.

