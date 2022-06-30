  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Security, protection of offshore assets reviewed

Security and protection of offshore assets reviewed at Eastern Naval Command on Wednesday
Security and protection of offshore assets reviewed at Eastern Naval Command on Wednesday

Highlights

The 46th Regional Contingency Committee meeting to review the security and protection of offshore assets was conducted at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), headquarters in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The 46th Regional Contingency Committee meeting to review the security and protection of offshore assets was conducted at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), headquarters in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Chief of Staff, ENC Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan chaired the meeting. It was attended by representatives from various stakeholders, including IN, ICG CISF, IB, marine police, state police, customs, fisheries, ONGC and other oil authorities.

The challenges faced by oil rigs were discussed and workable solutions were suggested by supporting agencies. The session ended with intent to increase the number of such review meetings to enhance the security of the offshore energy assets through a robust integrated coastal security organisation.

The Regional Contingency Committee meeting is conducted biannually in rotation by the Indian Navy and oil producing agencies to discuss the offshore security measures and protection of oil rigs.

