Visakhapatnam: Seminar held to focus on AI in agriculture
Focusing on practices that help increase agricultural output, improve soil productivity among other areas, a seminar on ‘Perspectives of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture and career paths in Data Sciences’ was held at Andhra University here on Wednesday.
Organised by the Centre for Advanced-Applied Biological Sciences and Entrepreneurship (TCABS-E) incubated in the Department of Zoology, Andhra University, the seminar saw project manager from Corteva Agriscience USA Dr Abhiman Saraswathi sharing insights into perspectives of AI in agriculture, career paths in Data Sciences. Founder of TCABS-E Y Ravikiran, Principal of the College of Science and Technology, AU K. Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present. Research collaboration with Abhiman Saraswathi aims to boost AI domain in the campus and encourages students to explore research in the subject. Dr Abhiman Saraswathi gave a presentation on Artificial Intelligence and its applications in agriculture and different career paths. The seminar concluded with an interactive session.