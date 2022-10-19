Visakhapatnam: Series of incidents affect city's tranquillity

Visakhapatnam: As the arrival of Amaravati farmers in North Andhra is inching closer, a sense of unease builds among people. In a step to counter the farmers' Maha Padayatra and voice out the aspirations of North Andhra people, the non-political Joint Action Committee initiated 'Visakha Garjana.' Even as the Garjana received an overwhelming response from various sections of society who extended support to the decentralised development, the celebration did not last longer.



Following the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's arrival for a three-day trip wherein the party programmes were scheduled, Visakhapatnam witnessed a sudden turn of events.

The YSRCP ministers' alleged attack at the airport followed by the arrest of the Jana Sainiks and protests erupted against the Jana Sena fuelled anxious moments among denizens. With Pawan Kalyan calling off Janavani programme and being confined to his room post the airport incident, the otherwise peaceful City of Destiny painted a picture of chaos.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders reiterate that the state government should be made responsible in case of any untoward incident that happens during Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra. Terming the Maha Padayatra as nothing but a 'dandayatra,' the YSRCP leaders made it clear that the rally is much against the aspirations of the North Andhra people. In case of any issues pertaining to law and order maintenance, they mentioned that it should be borne by the TDP itself.

While the YSRCP's Garjana over three capitals is getting louder with each passing day, the TDP's advocacy of Amaravati as the sole capital is equally getting intensified. Supporting their ideals, people of North Andhra too are taking a stand based on the party affiliation. Political analysts predict that this would further fuel political conflicts in the region. With the ruling party as well as the Opposition bent on advocating their respective agendas, people are now concerned over the possibility of disturbance that North Andhra, Visakhapatnam in particular, would witness in the coming days.