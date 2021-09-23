Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam EO warns against dumping waste in uphill drains

Visakhapatnam: Executive officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam M V Surya Kala warned that strict action will be taken against those who dump water bottles, plastic waste in the uphill drains.



Visiting various crowded points in Simhachalam temple precincts here on Thursday, the EO directed the small vendors and shop management to arrange an adequate number of dust bins and instructed them to dump the plastic waste downhill which is designated for the purpose.

Expressing anger over the plastic waste strewn in the drains, she clarified that surveillance will be increased and violators will be monitored through CCTV cameras and penalties will also be imposed.

Further, she said cleanliness should be maintained in the vicinity of the temple.

Later, the EO examined Kesa Khandanashala and interacted with the devotees and enquired about the facilities provided by the Devasthanam. Keeping the rush in view, Surya Kala directed the engineering officials to increase the number of counters during weekends.

Executive Engineer DG Srinivasa Raju, assistant engineers D V S Raju and Y Apparao accompanied the EO.