Visakhapatnam: Six-day quality concept meet begins at MDP centre

Visakhapatnam: RINL Director (Operations) AK Saxena inaugurated the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) on Monday. The 20th chapter convention on quality concepts will continue till October 17 at Ukkunagaram-MDP centre.

In his inaugural speech, Saxena stressed the need and importance of small group activities like quality circles, 5S, lean, Six Sigma and their contribution to the present industrial scenario. He stated that the successful implementation of various tools of total quality management has contributed immensely in the growth and the success story of the Vizag Steel.

The theme of the convention is 'developing self-reliant India through quality concepts'. More than 450 delegates from around 65 quality circle teams from different industries like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Naval Dockyard, NTPC –Simhadri, etc participated in the virtual convention.

Director (Projects), RINL and Chairman, Vizag Chapter of QCFI KK Ghosh highlighted the growth of the chapter and the success and patronage the convention has been receiving over the years.

Management consultant from Visakhapatnam BV Viswanadham enlightened on self-reliant India. Senior officials and professionals from various industries and academia attended the inaugural.