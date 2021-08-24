Visakhapatnam: Social media root cause for attacks against women, says APWC chairperson Vasireddy Padma

Visakhapatnam: Women should step forward to avail the facilities provided by the state government and empower themselves, Andhra Pradesh Women Commission (APWC) chairperson Vasireddy Padma said on Monday.

Speaking at the training workshop for the members of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 at Andhra University, the chairperson said the ICC should function effectively in addressing the issues faced by women in various situations.

Referring to the recent atrocities meted out by women in Guntur and Vizianagaram, she appealed to the youth, especially men, not to ruin their lives by attacking women. "The root cause of such attacks was due to social media and people who get friendly through such online platforms," she said.

Vasireddy Padma cautioned women to be vary of strangers and unknown persons they come across online. She said institutions should conduct counselling sessions for the youth.

In the past 26 months, Vasireddy Padma said, the Chief Minister had reached out to women through various welfare schemes and multiple decisions made and credited the amount directly to the beneficiaries' account to the tune of Rs1 lakh crore.

Two posters brought by the Centre for Women's Studies were launched on the occasion by the chairperson, vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, YSRCP leader Pedada Ramani Kumari, AU's Dr BR Ambedkar Law College principal S Sumitra, among others.

Later, the chairperson met the girl who was set ablaze in Vizianagaram by her fiancé and undergoing treatment at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was serious about the incident and the victim was shifted to Vizag for better treatment based on the Chief Minister's instructions.

"The government will extend all support to the girl," she informed. Further, the chairperson said a meeting will be held with the concerned officials soon.